‘Free Guy’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is Ready To Be Player One

It is kind of nuts that anything that comes out from 20th Century Fox is now technically a “Disney” movie. (They bought the studio from its parent company earlier this year.) That twisted fact is used to nice comic effect at the start of the trailer for Free Guy one of Fox/Disney’s big 2020 summer blockbusters, where Ryan Reynolds plays a video game NPC who decides to bust out of his helpless, meaningless, repetitive existence.

Here’s the first trailer for the film, which debuted this weekend at CCXP in Brazil:

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, “Free Guy” is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy opens in theaters on July 3, 2020.