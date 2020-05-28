Free Air Conditioners Available to Beat the Heat in New York

Need help cooling your home this summer? Assistance is available to buy an air conditioner or fan if you qualify in New York.

You can apply for cooling assistance to buy and install an air conditioner or a fan for your home. Your household is allowed one or the other, and the price cannot be more than $800 with installation.

Air conditioners are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The benefit is not applied to an electric bill or issued as a cash benefit. You are only eligible for a Cooling Assistance benefit once every ten years.

To Qualify:

You have a medical condition that gets worse with heat, which you can verify with a letter from a medical professional.

You don’t have a working air conditioner that is newer than five years.

You do not live in subsidized housing, such as NYCHA and Section 8, where heating costs are included in the rent bill.

You receive SNAP benefits, Temporary Assistance, or Code A Supplemental Security Income.

Your family meets the income guidelines - $28,692 a year, $37,524 a year for a family of two

The Cooling Assistance benefit deadline to submit applications is August 30, 2020.

You may apply for the HEAP Cooling Assistance with your HEAP Local District Contact.

Call the HEAP Conference Line at 212-331-3126 if you have questions about Cooling benefit or need help from an operator.