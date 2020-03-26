Freddy has gained over 12 lbs in the last few weeks, thanks to his foster parents.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn and husband Rob, Freddy's foster parents, are happy to report that Freddy has found his voice on day 15, as he joined the other dogs in barking at... well, absolutely nothing most of the time.

Another exciting update is he's now strong enough to run!.

Please help Freddy receive the medical treatment he needs by making a financial donation. If you have any information about who did this to him contact the Utica Animal Control or Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Utica Animal Control at (315)223-3557

Stevens-Swan Humane Society (315)738-4357

In this photo gallery, you can see how far Freddy has come thanks to Hillary and Rob. You guys rock!

For those new to this heartbreaking story:

"A person brought this sweet dog to our shelter after finding him tied to a pole at the park on Stark Street in Utica. He is extremely emaciated and has some type of injury or burn to his muzzle.

He was examined and treated by a veterinarian and is currently offsite receiving care. We named him Freddy and are happy to say he is in good spirits and hopeful he will make a full recovery." [Stevens-Swan Humane Society]

