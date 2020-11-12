Food Recall: Mac and Cheese Bites Are Actually Chicken Poppers

As they used to say on the old Twilight Zone TV show, "Imagine if you will." You heat up some mac and cheese bites and hit your favorite chair for some TV action. You pop one in your mouth and they turn out to be Chicken Poppers. It can happen as Stuffed Foods LLC, a Wilmington, Massachusetts company apparently mislabeled some of their products.

The USDA says the company is is recalling approximately 1,818 pounds of the snack products. In addition to the misbranding, the chicken poppers also contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The official recall covers:

The frozen snack product, “Mac & Cheese Bites,” that were produced on Sept. 28, 2020. They're packaged in 9.75-oz. carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272 or package code BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022 on the end panel of the carton.

USDA.gov

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint that a “Mac & Cheese Bite” carton contained “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers.” While no adverse effects have been reported, there is a concern some families may have them stored in the freezer unaware of the mix up.

If you have some of the product, they can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund. The USDA's website has more information on the recall.