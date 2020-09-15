First Fall Foliage Report in CNY

The Fall Foliage Report is back as we see the first signs of fall.

The Adirondacks, Catskills, Central NY, Capital-Saratoga, Hudson Valley, and the 1000 Islands are all reporting color changes.

The I Love NY website says Central New York and Madison County spotters from Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia predict a 10% color change this weekend with some yellow and orange leaves just beginning to appear.

I Love NY

Reports are obtained from field observers and show expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports are released on Wednesday afternoons. You can become an Official I LOVE NY Leaf Peeper by joining the statewide team of volunteers.

Leaf Peeper participants are required to submit a detailed report on your observations of the foliage in your area, estimating expected foliage conditions for the upcoming weekend.

Comments are submitted on Mondays and Tuesdays and must include the location, the percentage of leaves you expect to be changed by the coming weekend, the expected colors visitors will see, the overall brilliance of the leaves, and the stage of the season.

The website says Leaf Peepers could be featured on iloveny.com and will have the chance to have your photos featured on the official I LOVE NY social media accounts reaching nearly 2 million people! Interested? Apply now.