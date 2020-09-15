An underwater drone came across a shipwreck in the depths of Long Lake in the Adirondacks, just 2 hours from Utica.

Adirondack Aerial and Ground Imagery launched an underwater drone into Long Lake on September 12. What the drone found is amazing.

"These photographs are of an Adirondack sunken SHIPWRECK at the bottom of Long Lake in Long Lake NY. The location is in a small cove past one of the islands. I don’t want to say much as I want to protect this wreck," drone operator Stephen Lemieux says.

"The history of this shipwreck is debatable, I have read that it sunk in either the 40s or 50s and could be an old Hacker or ChrisCraft boat. I remember it being there as kid when I saw it back in the 80s......so it’s old."

These photos just show that Adirondack lakes hold many secrets below their surface - and they're not just several pairs of sunglasses.

Be sure to follow Adirondack Aerial & Ground Imagery Showcase Page for more great drone photos.