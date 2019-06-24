Fireworks Return to the New York State Fair for July 4th Holiday

For the first time in several years, fireworks returns to the New York State fair for the July 4th holiday.

The “Fourth (and Fifth) A’Fair,” will feature carnival rides, food, music, and, on July 5, fireworks over the Fairgrounds. The new event takes place from 2 - 10 p.m. July 4 and 1 – 10 p.m. July 5 outside the Exposition Center. Admission and parking are free.

The festival will feature 12 carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a fun house, a merry-go-round and an Avengers-themed ride, as well as carnival games. All-you-can-ride wristbands are available for $25 and include a youth admission to the Salt City Comic Con, which runs July 6 - 7, and an admission to the 2019 Great New York State Fair.

There will be barbecue from Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, Hofmann hot dogs, and carnival favorites such as cotton candy, corn dogs, deep fried Oreos and fried dough.

“Having an event on the 4th and 5th on the Fairgrounds was an easy decision," said Allen LaVenture, co-producer of the event. "When you think of the Fair you think of families, fun, rides and, of course, the food. When you add fireworks, it’s a great way to celebrate our independence."