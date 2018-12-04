Federal Government Offices Close For National Day of Mourning

A National Day of Mourning for the passing of former president George H.W. Bush has been declared for Wednesday, December 5. This means all Federal Government Offices will be closed for the day. Here's what will be closed.

The decision for the closing of government offices falls on the head of the agency. Meaning unless the agency is tied to national security, defense, or other essential public business, the office will be closed and employees are excused from work. They'll still be credited with working and won't lose any accumulated personal time. What's closed?

The Postal Service, no mail delivery and Post Offices will be closed. Some package delivery will continue because of the holiday season.

New York Stock Exchanges and NASDAQ will both be closed.

The House and Senate will postpone all votes.

The Supreme Court will suspend arguments for the day.

Some Banks and Courts will be closed.

The best advice, if you have an appointment with any government office, call before you go to make sure they're open.

Flags will fly at half-staff and a state funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral beginning at 11 a.m. Another funeral service will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston Thursday morning at 10. Major TV Networks and cable news channels will carry service live and on their websites.