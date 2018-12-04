Over 4,000 Stuffed Animals Donated at UC Teddy Bear Toss

The showroom at New York Sash in Whitesboro is a bit crowded this week.

The Hayes family is once again displaying an impressive collection of stuffed animals from this weekend's New York Sash Utica College Teddy Bear Toss. Owner Scot Hayes says this year's haul totals more than 4,000 and will be on display in the New York Sash showroom until Monday (Dec. 10) when they'll be donated to area toy drives and their supporting agencies.

In the event's 14-year history, more than 40,000 cotton filled bears, super heroes, cartoon characters and other animals have donated, officials said.

Utica College defeated Chatham 5-0 in this past Saturday's Teddy-Toss game with Pioneers' sophomore Jamie Bucell scoring the goal that triggered the shower of stuffed toys.