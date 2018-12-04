Big Named Acts Rumored To Play 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock

Woodstock was a music festival held in the Catskills between August 15th and August 18th in the year 1969. It was an iconic moment in music history and is known as that widely - whether you were there or not, or even alive for it or not.

An iconic list of musicians and bands played at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, The Who, The Band, Janis Joplin, Santana and more.

For years, rumors have swirled around the internet and in the music industry that a festival would be back in the area following the last in 1999. Over the past few month, more and more of that information is spiraling for everyone to get excited about.

None of this information is confirmed, but it looks like the festival WILL be back in 2019 based on information leaked from The Festive Owl . It appears an event will be taking place at Bethel Woods (near the original Woodstock festival site) called Journey On . The flyers tease “6+ stages, 35,000+ people, Woodstock legends + more.” The lineup centers around classics, pop, rock, hip hop, latin, country, and EDM.

"We have definite plans," original Woodstock promoter Michael Lang told the Poughkeepsie Journal this month. "I'm excited."

Lang has not said when or where the event will happen, cautioning that "this is not a done deal yet but it's very close." An official announcement is expected soon, he told the newspaper. However, it still remains a mystery if the artists were approached are for the same anniversary event Lang is teasing. Lang told Rolling Stone back in 2014 that he was thinging about a Woodstock 50th anniversary concert to be held in Upstate New York sometime in 2019. Could that be this?

Artists allegedly approached include some who performed in the original festival and some who weren't even alive yet: Daft Punk, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Phish, The Weeknd, Elton John, Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, P!nk, The Who, Santana, Zac Brown Band, Mumford & Sons, and The Chainsmokers (featuring Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart). Avicii was also included, but The Festive Owl pointed out on Twitter that the proposal that leaked was made prior to his death.

I've never been to a music festival before - they can be expensive. To me, the lineup in general seems worth it (not to mention it's celebrating an iconic part of music history.) I'd definitely get tickets! Would you?