FDA Approves Coronavirus Saliva Test Developed In Syracuse

A saliva test that was developed in Syracuse by Upstate Medical University to diagnose the coronavirus can now be used nationwide after getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has granted the test emergency use authorization. According to Syracuse.com, this means that labs nationwide can use it to identify the virus in patients at doctor’s offices, urgent care clinics and hospitals. The test was developed by Upstate and Quadrant Biosciences.

The test is conducted by using saliva swabs instead of swabs inserted in a person’s nose. The samples are processed in Upstate’s lab. On SUNY campuses, multiple samples are combined into a single “pooled” sample which is tested for coronavirus. If the entire pooled sample tests negative, that means the 15 to 25 people whose samples are included in the pooled sample are presumed to be coronavirus free."

WIBX reports that Oneida County creeps closer to 2,400 total cases since March of the coronavirus. As of 9/24/2020 at 3:30AM, Oneida County has seen 2,386 positive test results and 123 total deaths.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

State Lawmakers Call For ‘Top-to-Bottom’ Review of NYS Nursing Home Deaths

How many New York nursing residents really died? How was the pandemic handled within nursing homes? And, what changes need to made if New York sees a second-wave of COVID-19?

That's what some lawmakers in Albany are demanding to know as we approach fall, colder weather, the flu season, and a potential second-wave.

WIBX is reporting that the number of deaths at New York long-term care facilities is above 6,600 since mid-March. The site references data obtained from the NYS Department of Health but also notes that number does not account for those residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities who died in the hospital.