Top Fantasy Football Team Names In New York

The second hardest part of playing fantasy football behind picking the best players each and every week is picking the perfect team name.

It should be fun, non-serious, and leave your fellow players laughing just a little bit. For this list, we wanted to have a real connection to the game, so all these team names are based on real NFL player names.

Some will be easy to identify while some names were stretched just a bit to make the name work for the season.

Here are some of the top fantasy football names that you can use for your league this season.

1. Kissing Cousins - A team name that anyone from Alabama would love. It is a great play off the name of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

2. Joshing Around - Just like the man-child himself, Using this name lets everyone you are playing against that you don't take the game too seriously.

3. Hit Me with Your Prescott - An ode to an 80s classic by Blondie, Dak Prescott is the QB to show some love to 80s music.

4. Burrowito Bowl - Food-based names are always good and when you add them to a Super Bowl quality QB they are even better.

5. Oh Saquon You See - Nothing like adding some 'Merica to your fantasy team with Barkley's first name.

6. Fresh Prince of Helaire - Warning if you don't keep Mahome's name out of your mouth, you might get slapped.

7. Young, Free, and Singletary - I can see all the single players using this name to let other players know their relationship status.

8. How I Metcalf Your Mother - This name is Legen......wait for it........dery

9. Can You Digg It - Stefon Diggs is the Bob the Builder of the NFL and yes he can dig it.

10. Pitts and Giggles - Another name to let the other players know that you aren't really serious about the game.

11. Finding Deebo - This is a perfect name for the parent in your fantasy football league.

