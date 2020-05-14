Family Fun Factory Getting Ready to Play in New Hartford Shopping Center

The Family Fun Factory had just announced plans to reopen in the New Hartford Shopping Center when the state shutdown and put their plans on hold. As the region moves toward reopening, the playground is still moving ahead.

The Family Fun Factory is an extensive indoor play space for kids. It originally opened in the Hannaford Shopping Plaza on Kellogg Road in New Hartford, before moving to Sangertown Square. The owners closed the Sangertown location in 2018, and was replaced by PiNZ.

The owners hoped it wouldn't be the end when they announced they were closing in 2018. "This business wasn’t just a business, it was our life, our home away from home, it was our family, your families, who all became our friends that made this place so special. It was a place to have fun with your kids and watch them smile, that happiness is what started our business. We hope we can see you all again."

Credit: Family Fun Factory/Facebook

Owner Joe Belmonte announced his intention to relocate to the former Planet Fitness location in the New Hartford Shopping Center in February, and detailed plans for expanded laser tag, an arcade, and two play areas for kids of different ages.

On Facebook, owners say the new space and it's 30,000 square feet offers something for kids for all ages. Asked when the Family Fun Factory might open under current restrictions, the owners say "with everything going on we are unsure, as we fall under phase 4. Lots of work in the meantime and will keep updates coming."

In the meantime, several fans say they can't wait to see the playground reopen. "I’m SO happy you’re coming back! We have so many amazing memories there. Can’t wait to surprise my kids," writes Marie Powers.

We can't wait to see a local business get up and running.