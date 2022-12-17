Look At This Amazing Bills-Themed Gingerbread House

This could be the most “Buffalo” gingerbread house we’ve ever seen.

Sugary confectionary treats come with the territory this time of year. Sweets like cookies, pies, and candies are filling up kitchens all over Buffalo. But when it comes to the holiday season, there’s nothing more quintessentially Christmas than a gingerbread house.

Does anyone ever really eat a gingerbread house? Not really. But constructing and decorating a gingerbread house is a pastime that families have enjoyed together for centuries.

You could purchase a kit in stores or online with everything you need to create and decorate a gingerbread McMansion. Still, some Buffalo residents have taken it among themselves to use their own creativity to create a gingerbread masterpiece.

This Buffalo Bills-themed sensation is no exception.

News 4 Buffalo reporter Marlee Tuskers took the time to show off a gingerbread house that her parents built, completely decorated to show off their love for the Bills. It’s decked out in blue, red, and white candies, bills-themed Christmas decorations, and even a zubaz frosting pattern painstakingly piped on the side of its roof.

They even baked the Bills logo cookie players dressed in their jerseys to surround the Christmas wonder.

We have to say, though - the best part is the gingerbread cookie Josh Allen, who has lept onto the roof instead of Santa.

This is so impressive - it’s way too good-looking to eat! It’s a good thing most people don’t eat gingerbread houses, anyway. We want this triumph to stay intact through the Superbowl.

