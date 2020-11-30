A Rome father and daughter duo put together a spectacular Christmas light show that's a "simple act of kindness" designed to brighten the day of whoever sees it.

Brian Seymour and his 9-year-old daughter Taelynn, started their tradition of decorating their home for the holidays last year. Brian says he and Taelynn started looking for the decorations and the computer software for the music and lights in January.

Credit: Brian Seymour

This year he expects the show to be bigger than ever. The lights even coordinate with music played on 87.9 FM.

Brian says it's not just about creating an exciting light show - it's really about the true meaning of Christmas. "I wanted to bring joy to others," Brian says. "It sounds very cliche but I wanted my daughter to join me in a journey to show her how we can change people's days with simple acts of kindness. This was a result of that mission. I teach her if you can't find a kind person then be one."

Credit: Brian Seymour

If you'd like to check out Brian's lighting display, he's located at 6630 Seville Drive, in Rome. The lights are on every weekday from 6pm -9pm, and on Friday and Saturday, from 5:30pm - 9:30pm. On some nights, you might even find Taelynn handing out candy canes to passing vehicles.

