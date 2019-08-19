Extra DWI Checkpoints In CNY

The annual police crackdown on drugged and drunk driving is underway.

The NYS “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, cracks down on impaired drivers. We will see increased police patrols and sobriety checkpoints to help prevent drunk driving crashes.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, about 30 people die every day in the US is a drunk-driving crash - that's one person every 48 minutes in 2017.

2017 Safety Facts

29% of traffic fatalities were caused by drunk driving

Drunk driving crashes killed 220 children 14 and under

10,874 people died from drunk driving crashes in 2017

News 10 says the crackdown is part of an effort to prevent tragedies like the death of Nico DiNovo from happening again. Niko DiNovo was a Colonie teenager who was died of his injuries in 2016 following a crash where the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.