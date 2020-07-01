Explore Natural Stone Bridge & Caves Just a Short Ride from Utica

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've highlighted a lot of hikes in our Explore CNY series. But today's featured spot is just a little bit different. First of all, it's privately-owned and could be categorized as more of natural amusement park, as opposed to a state or county park.

Natural Stone Bridge & Caves in Pottersville (about a 2-1/2 hour drive from Utica) offers spectacular natural wonders for the whole family to enjoy. It's also about 23 miles from Lake George, so you could make an entire day's adventure in the region.

The park is hailed as the largest marble cave entrance in the Eastern United States. According to their website, there's a wide variety of explorations to discover:

Our rustic stone-step and gravel trail features the old Sawmill Site Waterfalls, Artists' Gorge...Descend into lighted caves and grottos with raging water or tranquil dark pools...or sign up for a guided spelunking cave crawl including a cave float!

There are admission costs at various levels, depending on your interests. And it's a good idea to call (518-494-7190) at least 24 hours in advance to secure your spot. The actual address for your GPS is 535 Stone Bridge Road, Pottersville, New York 12860. Their website has lots more to check out. And their Facebook page has fantastic photos.

There's also a museum and gift shop to enjoy, and a frisbee golf course, plus a nearby ice cream stand.