Excellus Providing PPE Toolkits- Rome / Utica Businesses

Thanks to a grant provided by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce invites small businesses in our region to pick up a free personal protective equipment (PPE) toolkit.

The Rome Chamber reports that it has received $10,000 in financial support from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support area businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supplies such as hand sanitizer, cleaning products, wipes, gloves, masks/shields, etc., that are currently stored in the Chamber conference room will soon be assembled into the Hummel’s OP boxes and readied for distribution."

Rome area businesses can bring a copy of their business card to pick up the kits on Wednesday, September 16, from 10am-2pm, at the Chamber office located at 139 W. Dominick St. Distribution will be made at the front door and those picking up PPE toolkits must wear a mask, use social distancing while in line on the sidewalk, and have their business card in hand.

Utica area businesses can claim a free kit by bringing your business card on September 16th between 10AM - 2PM to the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Parking Lot at 12 Rhoads Drive #1 in Utica. This is while supplies last.

In your toolkit you'll find:

-Hand sanitizer

-Disposable face masks

-Alcohol wipes

- Vinyl gloves

- Paper towels

- A Smart Shoppers book.

Pickup will be contactless in Utica.

Upon arrival a volunteer will collect your business information through your car window, and they will deliver a kit to you cubisde."

Please wear a mask to either event in Utica or Rome.