Every Day is a Snow Day at First Indoor Ski Resort, a Few Hours From CNY

Every day is a snow day at the first indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snowboard resort in North America that's a short drive from central New York.

Big Snow, where it's 28 degrees year-round, opened in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The 180,000 square foot resort features 4 acres of skiing with 4 lifts, a 160 foot vertical drop and the capacity to make 4.4 tons of snow per hour.

Photo Credit - Big Snow American Dream

Snow Day Package:

Ski or Snowboard Equipment Rental

Outerwear (Pants and Jacket)

Helmet

2-hour Slope Access Ticket

$69.99 or $49.99 online

2-Hour Ticket $34.99 or $29.99 online

Ticket Block Card $129 or $99 online

(Multi-Use Card Loaded with six 2-Hour Tickets)

Learn more at Bigsnowamericandream.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Big Snow is part of the largest indoor theme park at American Dream. Nickelodeon Universe, with over 35 rides, opened in October. Take a ride on the Shredder, Skyline Scream or the Shellraiser with a 122 foot drop. Meet SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer, and all your Nickelodeon friends or get slimed on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

Photo Credit - Nickelodeon Universe

An NHL-regulation size ice rink with activities for the entire family, including open skating, figure skating and hockey tournaments opened October 31st.

Dreamworks Water Park, the largest indoor water park with 40 water slides, a lazy river and a 1.5 acre wave pool, the biggest in the world was set to open in November but was postponed. No new date has been announced yet.

Photo Credit - Nickelodeon Universe

American Dream Mall is on 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a little over 3 and a half hours from Utica, New York. Perfect for a day or weekend trip with the kids. Get all the details at AmericanDream.com.

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104 app.