Ever Look Back At Your Cringey High School Moments?

This girl decided to reminisce about a high school play she was in and just how terrible her singing was - and she's right, it was awful.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

<blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMuTvw-HOeD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">

<div style="padding: 16px;">



<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;">

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div>

<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;">

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div>

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div>

</div>

</div>

<div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div>

<div style="display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"></div>

<div style="padding-top: 8px;">

<div style="color: #3897f0; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 550; line-height: 18px;">View this post on Instagram</div>

</div>

<div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div>

<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;">

<div>

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div>

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div>

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div>

</div>

<div style="margin-left: 8px;">

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div>

<div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg);"></div>

</div>

<div style="margin-left: auto;">

<div style="width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div>

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div>

<div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div>

</div>

</div>

<div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;">

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div>

<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div>

</div>



<p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;"><a style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMuTvw-HOeD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by BVIRAL Licensing (@bviral.licensing)</a></p>

</div></blockquote>

<script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

Source: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMuTvw-HOeD/">Instagram</a>