Married 55 Years, CNY Couple Shares a Laugh and Some Chores Of Marriage Success
A Central New York couple married 54-years (err..55 years) went back and forth in a hilarious email exchange highlighting the beauty, comedy and some of the chores associated with a long and happy marriage.
The discussion started on our daily the Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950 and involved the video clip below. In it, a man happily wed for 75-years is asked the keys to a long lasting and happy marriage.
His response: "Well, just the normal three things that you have to do - take out the trash, put down the toilet seat and [say] Yes, Dear!"
After briefly sharing the viral clip with our radio audience, a listener to the show emailed me to say that she'd heard the segment and wanted to 'vent' on the topic.
Email from 'L':
Morning JeffGlad to have you back! ...this morning you had a short piece on about "happy marriages"My husband and I have only been married for 54 years - and while he does the three things, I do1. cooking2. cleaning3. washing, drying AND ironing4. bill paying / tax preparation5. buying and sending cards6. gardening7. telephone answeringThanks for letting me vent - I was fixing breakfast so couldn't respond while the show was on
There sure is.Vent this -
While wife is doing her listed items, husband is doing:
- plumbing
- carpentry
- heavy lifting
- fixing [everything]
- providing [fill in the blank]
- making wife’s computer work
- making wife’s printer work
- remembering our anniversary (because wife doesn’t know we’ve been married 55 years, not 54)
Keep this up and there may not be a 56.
Thank you to both 'Mr. and Mrs. L' for sharing some of the keys to marriage success. And, here's to another 55-years of wedded bliss!