Utica’s Proctor HS to Gain a Career and Technical Education Program in 2024

While Math, Science, History, among other regular classes are important to education, there are other classes that can help a student determine the path that they want to take in life. That's why Proctor High School in Utica wanted to start a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program within their school.

Thanks to the latest vote within the Utica City School District, that will soon become a reality for students at Proctor.

1092 voters unofficially passed the motion of starting the program at the school, which was the majority of those who took part. The official ballot counting will take place Wednesday, December 8.

Utica CSD Superintendent Bruce Karam said creating this wing will increase completion rates for the high school on campus. The additional classes will be taught by Proctor teachers.

Karam said UCSD spends over 22 million dollars a year to provide BOCES programs off-campus at BOCES facilities. The addition of the CTE program will allow more students to stay on the Proctor campus, as the CTE program will not be purchased/operated through BOCES.

Some of the courses that students will be able to look forward to in the future include:

Automotive Body Repair

Automotive Technology

Carpentry, Electrical

Plumbing

Masonry

Certified Nursing Assistant

Cosmetology

Criminal Justice

Culinary Arts

Cybersecurity

Early Childhood Education

Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)

According to the U.S. Department of Education, eight years after their expected graduation date, students who focused on CTE courses while in high school had higher median annual earnings than students who did not focus on CTE.

The program is expected to be available for students starting in September of 2024.

Ornaments Made by Clinton Elementary School Students On Display in Nation’s Capital Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by fifth grade students at Clinton Central Elementary School at her office in the nation’s capital.

Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!



Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.