Enormous House Near Hamburg Has An Indoor Water Playground [PHOTOS]

There is a house that has been on Zillow for over a year that has a big price tag but also has an indoor water playground! This beautiful home is in the Town of Boston just outside of the Village of Hamburg around 20 minutes south of Buffalo.

Home In Boston Has An Indoor Water Playground

The kitchen in this house is one that most would love to have. It may be the perfect place to cook up some food after a long day in the enormous indoor pool that is more like and indoor water playground. Can you imagine how great it would be to watch the snow fly outside while you and the kids are swimming in the pool?

Another feature of the house that caught my eye is the bar that this house has. It is as nice and as big as some taverns around Western New York! Once you get home to this place, you may never have to leave!

This area of the Southtowns is likely the most convenient in the Western New York area. With a short drive to Buffalo and just over a couple of miles to Highmark Stadium and ski country, there are so many options for fun when you do feel like leaving the comfort of this mansion.