Enjoy a Frozen Margarita or Vodka Martini Popsicle This Summer

Popsicles aren't just for kids anymore. This summer ditch the glass, bottle or can and enjoy an alcoholic Popsicle.

Bud Light is now selling frozen margarita popsicles. The popsicles come in lime and strawberry flavors. They have an alcohol by volume of 8% and come in cases of 12.

Bud Light Freeze-a-Rita frozen margarita popsicles are available anywhere beer is sold.

Don't like margaritas? Try Skinny Freezers, frozen vodka martinis that use 8 times distilled, triple filtered, vodka in 4 flavors.

Lemon Drop Vodka Martini

Cosmopolitan

Appletini

Watermelon Lemonade

Each Skinny Freezer is only 100 calories. Pick up a variety pack at any liquor store, including City Liquors on Genesee Street in Utica.

Western Son also offers spiked freezer pops. They are gluten-free, 75 calories each, and come in at 8% alcohol by volume.

You can get the variety pack, with 4 different flavors

Watermelon

Screwdriver

Blueberry Lemonade

Raspberry

Western Son spiked freezer pops are available at any liquor store, including Bremer's Liquors on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.