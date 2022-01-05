Elderly Homeowner Attacked in Home Invasion Burglary in Hartwick

New York State Police are looking for information concerning a burglary overnight Sunday, January 2 into Monday, January 3 that left the homeowner injured.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say sometime before the morning of January 3 someone entered a home on Poplar Avenue in the Town of Hartwick in Otsego County and injured an elderly person inside. The victim was last listed in stable condition at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

According to a news release from New York State Police Troop C, a suspect or suspects unlawfully entered the home sometime between the evening of January 2 and the morning of January 3. The authorities did not disclose when they were notified of the break-in and injury to the elderly homeowner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at (607) 561-7400.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.