Have You Tried The East Side Burger From The Hub Eatery?

If you're craving a good burger in Utica, make a trip to The Hub Eatery and try their famous East Side Burger.

For the entire month of July, we want to highlight burgers on our CNY Food Tour. We are taking suggestions from you, our audience, on places locally to enjoy burgers.

Our first suggestion out of the gate was for the East Side Burger from The Hub Eatery.

Quickly, Where Is The Hub Eatery?

You will find The Hub Eatery at 222 Bleecker Street in Utica. Their hours may be different due to COVID 19, so call ahead at (315) 864-3564 for takeout or delivery.

Let's Talk Food...