Several law enforcement agencies were busy executing several search warrants Wednesday looking for both narcotics and weapons.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday they arrested more than nine people throughout the county following the execution of over 20 search warrants in the City of Utica, Village of Yorkville, and the Village of Whitesboro.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the initial investigation began in April 2020. Multiple agencies including the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Department of Homeland Security, and other local police agencies. The investigation began by looking into the sale and distribution of narcotics in alleged violation of federal criminal laws.

Maciol says early Wednesday morning the search warrants were executed and as a result nine people are now facing a slew of charges. Those arrested include:

· Ivan Rodriguez (46) of Yorkville

· Ivan Rodriguez Jr. (26) of Utica

· Jose Aponte (21) of Utica

· Angel Calderon-Ortiz (21) of Utica

· Bernabe Lopez (56) of Whitesboro

· Eric Ares (36) of Utica

· Edgar Tejada (34) of Utica

Additionally, 34-year-old Andrew Relf and 34-year-old Radi Fairman both from Whitesboro were also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Oneida County for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The list of drugs and weapons seized by law enforcement during the raids is astronomically long. Investigators say they seized three ounces of Heroin, five ounces of Fentanyl, one kilogram of Cocaine, five grams of Crystal meth, six handguns, two loaded shotguns, an AR-15, one 9 millimeter UZI with extended magazines, $20,000 in U.S. currency, approximately $100,000 in gold jewelry and 18 luxury vehicles including BMWs, Lexus', Jaguars and others valued at around $500,000.

Following the execution of the search warrants the defendants were taken to the Oneida County Jail for pre-arraignment detention and then ultimately arraigned virtually.

