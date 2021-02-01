Dunkin’ Won’t Have A Case Of The Mondays In February- Rome, Utica

February is only 28 days, and you only have to deal with four Mondays. Dunkin wants to make you enjoy Mondays all month long at locations in Rome, Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, and the Syracuse areas.

Dunkin announced the launch of Free Coffee Mondays for February 2021. This deal gives DD Perks rewards members a free medium hot coffee with any purchase every Monday in February.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’.

To take part in Free Coffee Mondays, DD Perks members can simply Order Ahead via the Dunkin’ App or have their loyalty ID QR code scanned before they pay. If you're not currently rewards members can enroll on the Dunkin’ App or at DDPerks.com.

Dunkin Locations In CNY

Here's a look at a handful of Dunkin locations across CNY:

112 N Genesee St

Utica, NY 13502

31 Schuyler St

Utica, NY 13502

1133 Mohawk St

Rite Aid Plaza

Utica, NY 13501

1300 Genesee St

Utica, NY 13502

9221 River Rd

Marcy, NY 13403

1707 Burrstone Rd

New Hartford, NY 13413

81 Oriskany Blvd

Whitesboro, NY 13492

4862 Commercial Dr

New York Mills, NY 13417

45 Kellogg Rd

New Hartford, NY 13413