Dunkin’ Won’t Have A Case Of The Mondays In February- Rome, Utica
February is only 28 days, and you only have to deal with four Mondays. Dunkin wants to make you enjoy Mondays all month long at locations in Rome, Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, and the Syracuse areas.
Dunkin announced the launch of Free Coffee Mondays for February 2021. This deal gives DD Perks rewards members a free medium hot coffee with any purchase every Monday in February.
“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’.
To take part in Free Coffee Mondays, DD Perks members can simply Order Ahead via the Dunkin’ App or have their loyalty ID QR code scanned before they pay. If you're not currently rewards members can enroll on the Dunkin’ App or at DDPerks.com.
Dunkin Locations In CNY
Here's a look at a handful of Dunkin locations across CNY:
112 N Genesee St
Utica, NY 13502
31 Schuyler St
Utica, NY 13502
1133 Mohawk St
Rite Aid Plaza
Utica, NY 13501
1300 Genesee St
Utica, NY 13502
9221 River Rd
Marcy, NY 13403
1707 Burrstone Rd
New Hartford, NY 13413
81 Oriskany Blvd
Whitesboro, NY 13492
4862 Commercial Dr
New York Mills, NY 13417
45 Kellogg Rd
New Hartford, NY 13413