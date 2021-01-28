Do you love Dunkin' enough to consider getting married at a Dunkin' location in New York? You can for Valentine's Day at the Middletown location.

Dunkin’ announced that for 2021, they are giving away a free wedding to a couple in New York State with their “Marriage on the Menu” contest.

Over the years, Dunkin’ has seen fans take their “I Dos” to Dunkin’ as the place to pledge their love to the one they choose to run with for life. From in-store weddings, to photo shoots at the local Dunkin’, to wedding party Dunkin’ runs, Dunkin’ has been a part of it all. This year, the brand is there for couples that want to get married as fast as a trip through the drive-thru"

According to Dunkin’, the ceremony will be themed after the popular franchise, complete with festive décor. In addition, each couple will receive special wedding presents from Dunkin, including wedding gear and professional photos from the big day.

The contest winners’ wedding will kick off Valentine’s Day weekend on Friday afternoon, February 12th, at a Dunkin' location in the Town of Wallkill, New York (address: 350 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10940). The best pat, other couples can also visit this location between 3:00PM and 4:00PM for a drive-thru vow renewal or commitment ceremony conducted by I Do Drive Thru.

So how do you enter? Fans can submit a photo on Instagram, along with a caption stating why they want to get married at Dunkin’ and using #DunkinIDoContest. The free giveaway officially kicked off at midnight on January 27th and runs through January 30th, 2021.