Dunkin’ Closing 800 Stores

Dunkin plans to close hundreds of stores across the country by the end of the year.

The company announced plans to close 800 stores in 2020 with over half of the locations inside Speedway convenience stores and gas stations.

Many Dunkin' locations reduced hours or temporarily closed during the coronvirus pandemic in March and with most of the country quarantining and working from home, it's no surprise Dunkin' saw sales fall by 19% in the last quarter. Things are looking up, as sales continues to improve each week, according to Business Insider.

There's no word on the exact Dunkin locations that will be closing. A store on River Road in Marcy recently shut their doors. But there are several Dunkin stores in central New York.

Google maps