Discover the Majesty of the Adirondack Moose at Great American Moose Festival
Discover the wild majesty of one of the most elusive animals of the northern forests and celebrate the return of moose to the Adirondacks at the 11th annual Great American Moose Festival in Indian Lake, New York.
Enjoy a weekend adventure in the heart of the Adirondacks of all things moose, with guided hikes into the forest for a chance to see a moose in the wild. The Great Adirondack Moose Festival is not only your chance to capture a glimpse of the elusive and extraordinary moose, but it's also two days jam-packed with a number of fun activities for the entire family, including a moose calling contest, old-fashioned turkey shoot, and the ever-popular "Count the Moose Scat" contest.
Moose Festival Events:
Moose Calling Contest
Moose Lab 101
Whitewater Rafting
Guided Trail Hikes
Indian Lake Museum Open House
Photos with Monty the Moose
Antique & Classic Car Show
Turkey Trap Shoot
Moose River Plains Self-guided Driving Tour (Handy dandy map)
Festival Helicopter Flights
Crafters and Vendors Under the Big Moose Tent
Bruce the Moose and Smokey Bear
Count the Moose Scat Contest
Mooseterpiece Children's Games and Activities
The Great American Moose Festival is September 25-26. You can see the full weekend line at Adirondackexperience.com. You can also get more details on the Great American Moose Festival Facebook page.
Moose Swims by Fisherman
Moose roam the Adirondacks and many have seen them up close, but few have been as close as this guy who was out fishing when one swam by.