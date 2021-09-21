Discover the Majesty of the Adirondack Moose at Great American Moose Festival

Discover the wild majesty of one of the most elusive animals of the northern forests and celebrate the return of moose to the Adirondacks at the 11th annual Great American Moose Festival in Indian Lake, New York.

Enjoy a weekend adventure in the heart of the Adirondacks of all things moose, with guided hikes into the forest for a chance to see a moose in the wild. The Great Adirondack Moose Festival is not only your chance to capture a glimpse of the elusive and extraordinary moose, but it's also two days jam-packed with a number of fun activities for the entire family, including a moose calling contest, old-fashioned turkey shoot, and the ever-popular "Count the Moose Scat" contest.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - Great American Moose Festival via Facebook

Moose Festival Events:

Moose Calling Contest

Moose Lab 101

Whitewater Rafting

Guided Trail Hikes

Indian Lake Museum Open House

Photos with Monty the Moose

Antique & Classic Car Show

Turkey Trap Shoot

Moose River Plains Self-guided Driving Tour (Handy dandy map)

Festival Helicopter Flights

Crafters and Vendors Under the Big Moose Tent

Bruce the Moose and Smokey Bear

Count the Moose Scat Contest

Mooseterpiece Children's Games and Activities

The Great American Moose Festival is September 25-26. You can see the full weekend line at Adirondackexperience.com. You can also get more details on the Great American Moose Festival Facebook page.

Moose Swims by Fisherman

Moose roam the Adirondacks and many have seen them up close, but few have been as close as this guy who was out fishing when one swam by.

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks