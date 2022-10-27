Hilarious Video on How Long it Takes Deer to Grow into Moose in the Adirondacks

How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks?

That's a question Michele from Life in the ADK gets. Not just once, but about 6 to 8 times a year. And each person who asks is deadly serious.

The latest lady to inquire about the metamorphosis of deer into moose could not be convinced they are actually two different animals. She was convinced she was right and even told Michele it must be a local thing.

"Clearly you're not from around here, so when the owner comes in, ask him and then he'll be able to tell you the answer and you can help customers in the future."

The customer isn't always right because Michele IS from the Adirondacks and has been for quite some time. And SHE'S the owner of the shop the ignorant woman stopped into, NOT a man.

What makes this lady think a man was in charge or would know any more than a woman would?

The two eventually agreed to disagree. "In the words of my people, bless your heart," Michele said in a viral TikTok video. "In my family that means you're so stupid God can't help you."

Nearly half a million people have watched the dumb question on Facebook and the comments are just as golden as the video.

"How big is the cocoon for a deer to turn into a moose?" - Pharon Lee Metzger

"Well, bless her heart! Everyone knows that deer grow up to be elk, not moose." Don Redfoot

" According to some city people I know; three years. Year one- a deer. Year two- the survivors of deer season become elk. Year three- the survivors of elk season become moose. After moose season I guess the survivors hook up with a squirrel and take up show business." - George Moyer

Moose can be considered a type of deer, however, while all moose are deer, not all deer are moose, and most deer look nothing like moose. AND a deer definitely does not grow into a moose. It's not a caterpillar for crying out loud.

This is a deer.

Portrait of majestic red deer stag in Autumn Fall

And THIS is a moose.

Binnerstam

Educate yourself before questioning a local about the environment they live and work in. In the words of Ron White, "You can't fix stupid."

