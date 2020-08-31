A bear snuck into an Adirondack home for a midnight snack, and their security camera caught it all on film.

Sometimes, you get a little hungry around midnight. You shuffle down to the kitchen, rummage around in the fridge, and with any luck, you find something to satisfy your cravings.

The same thing happens to bears, if you believe the video caught in a Indian Lake home. The video shows a large bear rummaging around a home's kitchen, looking for a snack.

According to the caption, the black bear "snuck into this house by opening a sliding glass door, then opened the refrigerator, ate some black berries, pancake mix, crackers and a cherry pie, and then left."

That sounds like a pretty good snack.

Of course, this isn't the first time bears have been spotted making mischief up north.

A giant bear was spotted this summer at the Old Forge campgrounds, there was another big bear spotted in Remsen, and closer to home, a bear was spotted in Deerfield.

If you encounter a bear (tips courtesy of the DEC)

DO:

Most black bears prefer to avoid humans.

Use noise to scare bears away:

Yell, clap, or bang pots (or other items) immediately upon sighting a bear near your home. Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice. Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

DON'T: