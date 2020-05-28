Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Syracuse Sauce Recipe

If you've lived in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, or anywhere else in Central New York you've grown to know Dinosaur Bar-B-Que sauces for all of your picnics and BBQs.

Growing up in my house hold we only had two types of BBQ sauce- Sweet Baby Rays or Dinosaur Bar-B-Que sauce. I can't remember a picnic or BBQ where these sauces weren't featured. While Sweet Baby Rays was devoted to every day BBQ sauce use, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que sauce was used for the big occasions or really special dinners.

A Little History

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que got its start with a 55-gallon drum and a whole lot of bikers. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que opened its Syracuse restaurant doors in 1988, selling only BBQ before opening the full bar in 1991. Since those days, the chain has expanded across New York state with locations in Brroklyn, Buffalo, Rochester, Harlem, and Troy. Also since the early days, you have been able to find bottled sauces in most retailers and grocery store chains in NY.

Can You Make The Sauce At Home?

If for some reason, you didn't want to buy the sauce and make life easy....and wanted to experiment, you can attempt to make the sauce at home. Hard-core Dinosaur BBQ fans/food bloggers at Heather Home Made, have provided a recipe to follow. Here's the ingredient list:

DINOSAUR BARB-B-QUE’S MUTHA SAUCE

Adapted slightly from Dinosaur Bar B Que An American Roadhouse

Makes 6 to 7 cups of sauce 1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup minced onion

1/2 cup minced green pepper

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

pinch of each kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1, 28-ounce can tomato sauce

2 cups ketchup (preferably Heinz)

1 cup water

3/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup cayenne pepper sauce

1/4 cup spicy brown mustard

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons coarse fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon liquid smoke (optional – but I highly recommend)"

You can find the instructions and full recipe online.