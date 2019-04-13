David Hasselhoff Is Making Heavy Metal Songs

Baywatch legend David Hasselhoff will be diving into heavy metal for his next album. Having developed a wildly successful career in Germany and Austria, the Hoff will release his 14th (yes, 14th) studio album soon.

Beyond Hasselhoff’s unintentionally hilarious “Hooked on a Feeling” video, the actor actually had a huge hit in 2015 with “True Survivor.” The ‘80s-inspired track has over 38 million views and was the theme for Swedish martial arts comedy film Kung Fury . People still dig the Hoff, so why not dabble with another genre of music that’s huge in Germany?

"I'm doing some heavy metal songs on my new album,” Hasselhoff told German news site Zeit . “Why not? I do not have an album title yet, but it should read: 'Everything is allowed.' I do everything. Because I can. Because I want it."

"I like Iron Maiden and Metallica ,” the Hoff told Kurier.at in 2014. "That's the kind of music I like to hear."

Despite his Kung Fury success, the Hoff hasn’t released a new album since 2012’s This Time Around . His previous record, A Real Good Feeling , peaked at No. 3 in Austria.