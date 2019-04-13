Top National Honors for Central New York Basketball Coach

Herkimer College basketball coach Matt Lee has his hit the pinnacle of his profession. He was named basketball coach of the year at the National Junior College level.

Lee led Herkimer (31-1) to its first hoops title since 1991. The Herkimer grad has compiled a 405-123 career mark with the NJCAA Division III Generals, and previously coached as an assistant at Hamilton College and as a head coach for Whitesboro High School. Lee played for the Generals and at Holland Patent High School, where he started for four years on the varsity team and recorded over 800 points and 800 rebounds.

Credit: Herkimer.edu

One of Lee's current star players, Derrick Felder, a sophomore from Yonkers, was named NJCAA Division III Player of the Year under Lee's guidance. Lee will get to be Felder's coach in the NJCAA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on May 18, and then again next season when the Generals take to the court to defend their national championship.

Lee just completed his 16th season coaching the Generals, and he's also an adjunct professor at the college. He and his wife and their three children are Utica residents.