John Fogerty launched his new Las Vegas residency, My 50 Year Trip, at the Wynn's Encore Theater Wednesday night.

The set list celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock along with Creedence Clearwater Revival ’s long list of classic hit songs.

A highlight package of video clips, interviews and performance audio greeted the rock legend as he walked onstage. Accompanied by his nine-piece band, including his 28-year-old son Shane, Fogerty began the performance with “Born on the Bayou” before diving into a litany of other fan favorites including “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Fortunate Son” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”

Other set highlights included covers of the Beatles ’ “With a Little Help From My Friends,” the Who ’s “My Generation” and two Sly and the Family Stone songs, “Everyday People” and “Dance to the Music.”

During a performance of “Susie Q,” dancers in ‘60s-inspired attire moved through the aisles as faux flowers fell from the ceiling, much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

Enhancing the evening’s charm, vintage photographs from Woodstock were projected onscreen, along with images of Fogerty from the era. He also performed with his “Acme” guitar, the same instrument he originally used during his iconic festival performance with CCR.

Fogerty's 50 Year Trip continues with various performances scheduled through the end of April.

You can see the opening-night set list and photos from the show below.

John Fogerty, 'My 50 Year Trip,' April 10, 2018, Las Vegas

1. Born on the Bayou

2. Green River

3. Lookin' Out My Back Door

4. Susie Q

5. Who'll Stop the Rain

6. Bootleg

7. Commotion

8. Hey Tonight

9. Up Around the Bend

10. I Put a Spell on You

11. With a Little Help From My Friends

12. I Heard It Through the Grapevine

13. Rock and Roll Girls

14. My Generation

15. Everyday People

16. Dance to the Music

17. Have You Ever Seen the Rain?

18. Keep On Chooglin'

19. The Star-Spangled Banner

20. Run Through the Jungle

21. Fortunate Son

22. Down on the Corner

23. Bad Moon Rising

Encore:

24. Centerfield

25. Proud Mary