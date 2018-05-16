New David Bowie Releases Arriving in Late June

David Bowie 's vaults will open long enough to release a trio of rare archival recordings this summer — two of which are only being made available to brick and mortar record shops.

The new releases — all due to arrive in stores on June 29 — are led by Welcome to the Blackout (Live London '78) , a concert recording making its CD and digital debut after its vinyl arrival as part of this year's crop of Record Store Day titles. Previously only available on that triple-LP set, Blackout will now be available as a double-disc CD title as well as standard and high-definition digital audio.

Making its return to the vinyl format for the first time in three decades — and only being sold at physical retail outlets — is Christiane F. - Wir Kinder Von Bahnoff Zoo , Bowie's soundtrack to the 1978 biopic of German actor Christiane Vera Felscherinow. Pressed on limited edition red vinyl, this collection incorporates a number of otherwise available Bowie cuts from the era, including Station to Station 's "Stay," Low 's "Warszawa," Heroes ' "V-2 Schneider" and Lodger 's "Look Back in Anger."

Finally, Bowie fans can also look forward to the arrival of David Bowie in Bertolt Brecht's Baal , a limited edition 10" vinyl run of the 1982 EP that captured Bowie performing five songs written for German playwright Bertolt Brecht's 1918 play Baal . Although the collection was recently reissued as part of the Re:Call 3 compilation found on the A New Career in a New Town box last year, this edition — also only available at physical retail outlets — replicates the original packaging, including a six-panel sleeve.

David Bowie, 'Welcome to the Blackout (Live London '78)' Track Listing

"Warszawa"

"'Heroes'"

"What in the World"

"Be My Wife"

"The Jean Genie"

"Blackout"

"Sense of Doubt"

"Speed of Life"

"Sound and Vision"

"Breaking Glass"

"Fame"

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Five Years"

"Soul Love"

"Star"

"Hang on to Yourself"

"Ziggy Stardust"

"Suffragette City"

"Art Decade"

"Alabama Song"

"Station to Station"

"TVC 15"

"Stay"

"Rebel Rebel"

David Bowie, 'Christiane F. - Wir Kinder Von Bahnoff Zoo' Track Listing

"V-2 Schneider"

"TVC 15"

"'Heroes/Helden'"

"Boys Keep Swinging"

"Sense of Doubt"

"Station to Station"

"Look Back in Anger"

"Stay"

"Warszawa"

'David Bowie in Bertolt Brecht's Baal' Track Listing

"Baal's Hymn (Der Choral Vom Großen Baal)"

"Remembering Marie A. (Erinnerung An Die Marie A.)"

"Ballad of the Adventurers (Die Ballad Von Den Abenteurern)"

"The Drowned Girl (Vom Ertrunkenen Mädchen)"

"The Dirty Song"