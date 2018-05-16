As the school year winds down, the kids will soon be saying they're bored. Entertain them at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford with free Summer Kids Movies .

Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 9:30 two movies will be available to choose from for free. Here's this Summer's free movie lineup:

July 3 & 4

Boss Baby

Despicable Me

July 10 & 11

Despicable Me 2

Smurfs - The Lost Village

July 17 & 18

Captain Underpants

The Lego Batman Movie

July 24 & 25

The Angry Birds Movie

Despicable Me 3

July 31 & Aug 1

The Emoji Movie

Minions

Aug 7 & 8

Sing

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Aug 14 & 15

Ferdinand

My Little Pony the Movie

Aug 21 & 22

Paddington 2

The Secret Life of Pets

When: Tuesday & Wednesday July 3rd to August 22nd at 9:30am

Where: Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford

Cost: Free admission

Need more information? Call 315-768-3184 or visit marqueecinemas.com .

