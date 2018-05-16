For the first time in almost a decade, Guns N' Roses have a song on the charts. " Shadow of Your Love ," a b-side from the Appetite for Destruction era that's being used to promote their upcoming box sets of the album, has debuted at No. 31 at Mainstream Rock.

According to Billboard , it racked up 1.1 million audience impressions in its first three days of airplay in all formats. "Shadow of Your Love marks the 22nd time Guns N' Roses has charted at Mainstream Rock, with the last time being Chinese Democracy 's "Better," which peaked at No. 18 in January 2009. It's also the first chart appearance for the band's original lineup since "Patience," which peaked at No. 7, one of eight Top 10s they've had, in March 1989.

Arriving June 29, the new versions of Appetite for Destruction will be available in three editions: a Deluxe Edition that contains a remastered version of the original with a second disc of b-sides, demos and outtakes; a Super Deluxe Edition that adds two CDs worth of demos, a Blu-ray, a 96-page hardbound book, posters and memorabilia; and a limited-edition "Locked N' Loaded" box that includes vinyl and digital formats, as well as more artwork and memorabilia.

The news surrounding these collections has also seen a resurgence of interest in the original groundbreaking album . It's jumped five places to No. 39 on the Catalog Albums chart and eight places to No. 146 on the 200 Albums chart.

Written by Axl Rose and his childhood friend Paul Tobias, "Shadow of Your Love" had previously been released as a b-side twice, first on the 12" single of Appetite 's lead single, " It's So Easy ," and then a few years later on their hit cover of Wings ' "Live and Let Die." Drummer Steven Adler remembered it as the first song they rehearsed together.

“It was magic from the first day,” he said . “The first song we played in rehearsal was ‘Shadow of Your Love,’ and Axl showed up late. We were playing the song, and right in the middle of the song Axl showed up and he grabbed the microphone and was running up and down the walls screaming. I thought, ‘This is the greatest thing ever.’ We knew right then what we had.”

Guns N' Roses are bringing their "Not in This Lifetime..." tour back to Europe this summer. They'll begin at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 3 and close on July 24 at the Laugardalsvollur in Reykjavik, Iceland.