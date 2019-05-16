Watch the Who + Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ on Toy Instruments
The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend picked up a toy tambourine and colorful plastic ukulele, respectively, for a take on their classic "Won't Get Fooled Again" Wednesday (May 15) on The Tonight Show. Backed by house band the Roots, host Jimmy Fallon led the iconic rock duo through the lighthearted version of the Who's Next closer.
Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.
True to form, Townshend even smashed his instrument at the end, the musician affably recreating the guitar-sacrificing routine he pioneered onstage with the Who throughout the '60s. Earlier this year, Daltrey recalled the resultant cacophony of the guitarist's frequent instrument destruction "would leave us with our ears bleeding."
The Who are on tour in North America throughout the spring and fall, and a new album from the legendary act is also reportedly in the works. See all of the band's upcoming tour dates down after the funny Fallon video clip.
The Who 2019 North American Tour Dates
May 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 18 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
May 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
May 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 30 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
June 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 8 — Alpine Valley, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 20 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Sept. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 25 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Oct. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Oct. 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Oct. 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Top 70 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1970s