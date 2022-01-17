Ever since I was a kid, I have been fascinated by the stars in the sky. What first drew me to them was the idea that every night when you caught the first one starting to shine, you could make a wish.

Happy family are watching Meteor Shower. Nigh Sky. Allexxandar loading...

When I attended college in the early '80s, I signed up for an astrology class but unfortunately, I was the only one who did, so they canceled it. Because of that, most of what I know about stars is what I have learned from folklore, seen on TV, or heard from folks who use astrology to foretell the future.

Recently, a friend of mine told me about a really cool app for my phone which I use constantly. It is called Skyview, I use the free version and it is awesome. If there is something in the night sky I want to identify, I can now just hold up my phone and it tells me what I am looking at right on the screen.]

m-gucci m-gucci loading...

I strongly recommend if you like to stargaze, you get the app and I also think you should enjoy an upcoming event at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum (HHNM) in Cornwall New York. They are holding a winter stargazing event

Winter Star Gazing Event at Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall New York

When: January 29th, 2022 from 6 Pm to 7 PM

Where: 120 Muser Drive in Cornwall, New York

Hosting: Environmental Educators Tori & Taylor

Subject: The Winter Hexagon aka the WInter CIrcle a collection of the Northern Hemispheres brightest stars.

What to Bring: A blanket, a flashlight, and a lawn chair. Warm beverages and cookies will be provided.'

Registration and Fee: HHNM Members are $9, Not-Yet-Members are $12. Children must be 8 years old or older. You must preregister.

Look through these UFO Stories