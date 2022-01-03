COVID Numbers in New York Skyrocket After New Year’s Eve

New York continues to report record-breaking COVID numbers.

On Jan. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed over 85,476 COVID tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. That number sets a new daily record.

"As we fight the winter surge, we need to keep the most vulnerable among us in mind – do what you can to keep others in your community safe from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and take advantage of the best tool we have at our disposal – the vaccine. If you haven’t gotten your second dose, do so as soon as possible and get your booster if you’re eligible," Hochul stated on New Year's Day.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, Hochul announced 62,526 COVID tests were positive. 22.69 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is now 20.87 percent.

This marks the first time the 7-day positivity rate is above 20 percent since late April 2020.

"New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks and tests. Let's all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before," Hochul stated on Sunday.

Hochul confirmed 83 more New Yorkers died from COVID, bringing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 61,242.

Hochul announced 322 were admitted to hospitals statewide. 8,773 are now hospitalized with 1,133 in ICU and 567 in ICU with intubation.

Hochul confirmed 95.0 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 82.9 percent have completed their vaccine series. 84.0 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Some regions in New York are reporting significantly higher COVID numbers. Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

