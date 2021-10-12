COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Utica Judge Rules In Favor of Religious Exemption

The federal judge in Utica that issued the temporary halt of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has ruled that the exemption on religious grounds must continue to be accepted.

Judge David Hurd issued a temporary restraining order a month ago after 17 doctors, nurses and other health professionals claimed in a lawsuit that their rights would be violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

His ruling means that employers in the state of New York can no longer enforce any requirement of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if someone cites religious exemption.

This story is continuing to develop and we will provide more information as soon as we are able.

NY Hospital Staffers Resign And Cause A Pause On Baby Deliveries

The staffing shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic is bad as it is, but it seems as though it's only getting worse.

The maternity department at the Lewis County Health System was already short staffed pre-pandemic, but is now in a more difficult situation. Their health care workers have decided to remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, causing them to quit their jobs with the hospital as the date of mandated vaccinations quickly approaches.

According to the Watertown Daily Times, hospital Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer spoke at a news conference on Friday afternoon in the county board room, stating that 30 people have resigned from their health care roles since the vaccine was mandated on August 23, 20 of whom worked in clinical positions like nurses, therapists and technicians, totaling 70% of the resignations so far. That number has likely gone up since the vaccine mandate deadline has approached.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

What Is The Delta Plus COVID Variant? As cases of COVID-19 surge across the United States due to the highly contagious delta variant, there is now a new version of that mutation called the delta plus. What is Delta Plus? Is it coming to New York soon?