Two separate individuals were arrested on similar charges following two separate rollover crashes in Upstate New York. A Skaneateles woman has been charged with Driving While Ability Impaired and a North Syracuse man has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated as a result of the accidents.

State Police say the first incident happened on Friday, September 3rd at the intersection of Allen Road and Rebecca Street in the Town of Clay. Investigators with State Police say 32-year-old Steven Clark of North Syracuse was driving south on Allen Road when he struck the back end of a Chevy Tahoe parked on the shoulder of the road. As a result of the collision, police say Clark's 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix rolled over before coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the intersection with Rebecca Street.

After being transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment he was released and ultimately charged with misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated. He will appear in the Town of Clay Court on October 12th.

On Sunday, September 4th at approximately 8:49PM Troopers were called to Jordan Road in the Town of Skaneateles for a single-vehicle rollover crash. State Police say their investigation revealed 35-year-old Stephanie Wild of Skaneateles was driving a Jeep south on Jordan Road when she swerved to miss animal in the roadway. As a result, police say Wild's vehicle left the shoulder and rolled overturned. She was evaluated for injury, but sustained none.

As a result of that crash Wild was arrested by State Police. Officials say she was charged with DWAI-Drugs and was issued an appearance ticket. Police say she will appear in Skaneateles Town Court on September 22nd to answer the charge. Police are always reminding the public to never drink or use drugs and drive.

Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Oriskany Falls Barn A tractor-trailer driver crashes into a barn in Oriskany Falls after losing his brakes.

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.



Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law