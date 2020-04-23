Cops Thank 91-Year-Old Woman For 40 Years of Thanksgiving Dinners

You'll want to grab some tissues. A New York City-area woman named Adele Ambrose got emotional as she looked out her window Thursday morning. The New York State Police threw a parade in her honor, and for more reason than one.

For the last 40 years, 91-year-old Ambrose has cooked Thanksgiving dinner for the troopers in the Hampton Bays and Riverhead. Although Ambrose couldn't be celebrated as many had planned because of coronavirus restrictions, Ambrose sat by her window with a tiara on her head, crying and watching the parade go by.

The parade was full of sirens that blared not only as a way to say happy birthday, but also to say thank you for years of tireless love and dedication she's shown to her local troopers.

"Always special when we can say thank you back," the New York State Police posted on Facebook. "We were proud to be part of her parade after all she has done for us."