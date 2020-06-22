Bubba Wallace’s Message For Whomever Hung Noose in His Garage

NASCAR Cup Series drivers and pit crew members responded with a show of unity behind driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday, one day after a noose was found handing in the garage of the only black driver on the circuit.

He also tweeted this photo after the NASCAR family symbolically pushed him to the front of pit road.

He captioned it: 'Together'

The 26-year-old driver is a member of the Richard Petty Motorsports team. Petty, who earned nickname 'The King' back his in his racing days, is one of NASCAR's living legends. CBSSports.com reports Petty returned to the track Monday in a personal show of support:

Among those supporting Wallace on Monday was 82-year-old NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who made the decision to attend his first race since the coronavirus shutdown in order to stand alongside his driver.

After finishing 14th in the race, Wallace had a message for whomever was responsible for hanging a noose in his garage:

''You're not gonna take away my smile...I'm gonna keep on goin'.''

Ryan Blaney wound up taking the checkered flag is a thrilling finishing, edging out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by just 0.007 seconds!

