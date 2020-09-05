A Rome woman claims she came home to racial slurs and swastikas written all over her moving van.

Joya Stuckman lives on First Street in Rome, but she's moving. She came home to find the U-Haul truck she rented covered in graffiti. Written on one side of the truck is "1488 Go Home Ni%%ers," followed by a swastika. More swastikas cover the other side. On the front "White Power - Not Cool" is scrawled.

Stuckman contacted the police who she says "nicely informed me the tires were flattened too."

The Rome Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Zoeckler at 315-339-7712.

"We at the Rome Police Department do not tolerate incidents of this nature," Rome police shared on Facebook. "We will use all resources at our disposal to investigate and prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

"I deserve this why," Stuckman asked in a live Facebook video, showing the racial slurs and graffiti on the moving truck.

Stukman plans to clean the truck and move forward. "All I can do is pray for them. I don't have any ill will in my for them at all."