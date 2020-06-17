Community Comes Together to Support Police in Central New York

Central New York residents are standing up and behind the men and women in uniform.

Rather than placing blame and pointing fingers at ALL police officers after the recent deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, the community is coming together to support the ones who protect us.

Several people held signs outside the New York State Police Department in Oneida, Tuesday, June 16th, supporting the men and women in blue. One encouraging drivers to honk to show their support.

Photo Credit - Oneida City Clerk's Office

Law enforcement officers in central New York are always involved in the community and its residents and it's not going unnoticed.

"Thank you Oneida Police Department, New York State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s, Oneida Nation Police and all the other police agencies in our area," The Oneida City Clerk's Officer wrote on Facebook.

Show our law enforcement in central New York your support. Honk your horn. Shake a hand or just say thank you. It can go a long way.