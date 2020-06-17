Blaze Pizza Serving Up White Claw Crust For One Day Only

Blaze Pizza is serving up a special White Claw crust for one day only.

Thursday, June 18, try the exclusive White Claw Crust. Chef Brad has adapted his signature dough and infused it with Mango White Claw to create a one-of-a-kind, limited edition Blaze Pizza crust option that you can only get at participating Blaze Pizza locations for one day only.

Don’t miss your chance to taste this exclusive mashup between Blaze Pizza and White Claw. Get it with any pizza you want, or try Chef Brad’s recommend White Claw Crust Pizza build that includes:

Red Sauce

Shredded Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Red Bell Pepper

Pineapple

Jalapeño

Arugula Finish

Exclusive limited-time White Claw Crust is not available for online orders. Get it in-restaurant only at 40 select locations. Unfortunately the Blaze Pizza in New Hartford's Consumer Square is not one of those locations. But there are two in New York.

Albany, NY - Western Ave

Schenectady, NY - Balltown Road

Get the full list of participating Blaze Pizza locations at Blazepizza.com.